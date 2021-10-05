When Formula 1 returned to the Istanbul circuit last year (after 9 years) it found a freshened system, complete with a resurfaced track for the occasion. But it was precisely the remaking of the road surface that became the nightmare of the Turkish weekend, since the asphalting had been completed shortly before the race weekend, without the guarantee of a sufficient amount of time for the settling of the installation and the cleaning of the substances. oil released by the bitumen.

The result was that the weekend started in conditions of total lack of grip, to the point that for the riders the dry tests and the wet race did not see a big difference in terms of grip.

In view of the next weekend, the managers of the Istanbul Park plant have completed a process of cleaning the road surface through a system (high pressure water jet) with a high pressure water jet, a treatment that also takes place on other circuits close to the race weekend.

The work carried out removed a superficial asphalt layer from the track, which exposed the surface of the stones contained in the mantle more, increasing the micro-roughness and consequently ensuring greater grip.

The risk of the 2021 Grand Prix could, however, be the opposite of that of the previous edition, i.e. that the data relating to roughness may be confirmed higher than those available to Pirelli when the compounds to be sent were selected. Turkey.

The choice of the Milanese manufacturer was the best compromise offered by the range (i.e. C2, C3 and C4), but if the data recently provided by the circuit technicians are confirmed, the roughness could be more aggressive than expected.

Pirelli will carry out surveys (with its own instrumentation) before the start of the track activity to assess the roughness, but does not exclude that the work carried out on the road surface may have changed the scenario, and that teams and drivers could do the math. with more tire wear than expected.

A more abrasive asphalt could become an important variable in view of the race, forcing the teams to a two-stop strategy instead of the now traditional single stop.

Will we see another difficult weekend like MotoGP in Austin with the holes of the Texas circuit?