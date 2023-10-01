The headquarters of the Turkish Interior Ministry, in Ankara, was the target of a bomb attack that left two police officers injured this Sunday (1st). The episode, the first to occur in the city since 2016, occurred around 9:30 am local time (3:30 am in Brasília), according to official information.

“Two terrorists arrived in a vehicle at around 9:30 am (6:30 am GMT) in front of the entrance door of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior and carried out a bomb attack,” the ministry said, according to the AFP news agency. “One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other was neutralized. Two of our police officers were slightly injured by the flames of the explosion.”

Several ministries, in addition to parliament, are based on the outskirts of the area where the attack occurred, just hours before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated in a session at the legislative house, about a kilometer away. Despite this, the day’s agenda was maintained even after the explosions.

According to Reuters, at the opening of the parliamentary session, Erdogan classified the attack as “the last attempt” to cause terror in the Turks. “Those who threaten the peace and security of citizens have not achieved their objectives,” he was quoted as saying.

To the same agency, Turkish government sources said that before carrying out the attack, those responsible for the explosion stole a Renault cargo vehicle in Kayseri, approximately 260 kilometers from Ankara, killing the driver.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to local media.

The attack occurs at a time when Turkey is discussing ratifying Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Validation of the country’s entry must be carried out by parliament, where Erdogan would speak hours later.

Hungary and Turkey lifted their vetoes on Sweden’s entry into the military alliance in July, but ratification of membership has not yet taken place. Erdogan has been pressuring the Swedish government to take action against desecration of the Quran, which has complicated relations between the two countries.

This Sunday’s attack comes almost a year after an explosion in the center of Istanbul, which left six dead and 81 injured.

Between 2015 and 2017, a series of similar episodes were carried out in Turkey, all with dozens of people affected. In March 2016, 37 people died in an attack in Ankara.

Most of the attacks were claimed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or the extremist group Islamic States.