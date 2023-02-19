The Turkish government is calling on property owners to provide shelter for victims of the earthquakes that hit the country almost two weeks ago. They can offer their empty flats and homes for free or for a low rent on a special website, Vice President Fuat Oktay told state broadcaster TRT. The accommodations must be available for at least three months.
