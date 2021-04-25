US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield, in connection with the statement of US President Joe Biden on the official recognition of the Armenian Genocide, was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, where the department expressed a protest to him.

It is clarified that the American ambassador was received by the deputy head of the department, Sedat Onal.

“After the statement of US President Joe Biden about the events of 1915, US Ambassador David Satterfield was summoned to our ministry and received by Deputy Minister Sedat Onal,” he quotes “RIA News“Source on Sunday, April 25th.

The ministry informed David Satterfield about the invalidity of the American leader’s statement from the standpoint of international law, and also pointed out the damage that this statement causes to Turkish-American relations and to the immediate population of Turkey.

On the same day, April 24, the US Embassies and Consulates in Turkey announced the suspension of work on Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27.

The US Embassy in Ankara, the US Consulate General in Istanbul, the US Consulate in Adana and the Consular Agency in Izmir have announced their temporary closure. The corresponding decision was due to the fears of the departments of possible protests caused by the statement of the President of the States Joe Biden about the events of the beginning of the twentieth century in relation to the Armenian people.

On April 24, the head of the United States, Joe Biden, recognized the events of 1915 against the Armenians as genocide at the official level, while the president’s predecessors tried to avoid this formulation.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Ottoman Empire persecuted the Armenian population. According to a number of historians, over 1.5 million Armenians were killed in 1915. The fact of genocide was recognized by more than 20 countries, Ankara rejects the very term “genocide”, claiming that in those years there was a fratricidal war, and each side of the conflict suffered heavy losses.

The Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide in Armenia is annually celebrated on April 24.