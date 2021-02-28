The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ferazmend in connection with Tehran’s statements about Ankara’s violation of Iraqi sovereignty, the agency reports Anadolu…

The ambassador was told that Ankara expects Tehran’s support in the fight against terrorism, and not protests against it.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said in an interview that Tehran opposes Turkish intervention in Iraq and calls on Ankara to withdraw its troops from its territory and respect the sovereignty of this country.

Recall that on the night of February 26, the United States launched airstrikes in the Syrian-Iraqi border. According to the Pentagon, this step was a response to the recent attacks in Iraq against American representatives and the coalition with which they conducted a joint operation against IS (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation). After that, US President Joseph Biden called on Iran to exercise caution.