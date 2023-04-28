Turkey does not consider Russia’s claims to the process of implementing the grain deal groundless, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday. His words convey Financial Express.

“The issue should be resolved and the agreements extended. The deal has so far been extended by the Russians for 60 days. They want their expectations to be met. We cannot say that the Russian side is wrong [что претензии беспочвенны]”, – he said.

At the same time, he noted Turkey’s participation in this process: the country is negotiating with the parties to the deal. At the moment, as Cavusoglu said, the priority for discussion is the participation of Turkish banks in the role of intermediaries for making payments for Russian grain and fertilizers.

“The UN Secretary General (Antonio Guterres – Ed.) knows the situation very well, and we are talking about this with the US and the UK. Because these two countries are key in the banking sector. The inclusion of the Russian agricultural bank in the Swift system also depends on them,” the Turkish minister summed up.

Earlier, on April 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the West’s approach to the implementation of the grain deal frivolous. The Russian Agricultural Bank (RSHB), which services these operations, was disconnected from SWIFT, no one plans to return it there, and in return they offer “one-time alternatives,” the Foreign Minister stressed.

He added that everything is aimed at preventing Russian grain and fertilizers from being on world markets and sent to certain countries, this complicates the work of the World Food Program, which helps the poorest countries.

Guterres delivered a letter to the Russian leader on April 24 at a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister in New York with proposals for expanding and extending the grain deal, and he also expressed concern about “recent obstacles” in its implementation.

A day earlier, G7 agriculture ministers reaffirmed the importance of the grain deal and announced their strong support for its “extension, full implementation and expansion.” The ministers stressed that they are aware of the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

In March, the Russian Federation decided to extend the grain deal for only two months due to the lack of progress in the supply of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets. Deadline is May 18th.

The food deal was concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.