The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that it welcomes the positive decision of the agenda of the vertual summit of the heads of the European Union in relation to the republic, although the document contains unfounded claims to Ankara.

Following the discussions on EU-Turkey relations, European leaders welcomed the recently achieved de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean region by halting illegal drilling operations by Turkey, the resumption of Greek-Turkish negotiations and the upcoming negotiations on the Cyprus issue under the auspices of the UN. In this regard, the European Union is ready to expand cooperation with Turkey in various fields, provided that such de-escalation is sustainable and the republic acts constructively.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry noted that the report on relations between Turkey and the EU, on the basis of which the final statement of the summit was adopted, was prepared “under the influence of the claims of several member states and from a unilateral point of view,” while clarifying that in the statement as a result “The need for a positive agenda was emphasized.”

“As a candidate country negotiating EU accession, Turkey sincerely wishes to develop relations with the EU in accordance with the goal of membership, on the basis of cooperation and mutual benefit. Since the reduction of tensions and the restoration of channels of dialogue has become possible thanks to the efforts of Turkey and many EU member states, we justify the adoption of concrete and constructive steps by the EU on the basis of a positive agenda, “RIA News»The text of the statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

In addition, the Turkish diplomatic service mentioned the issue of updating the migration agreement concluded with the EU in March 2016. It is also reported that Turkey will continue its efforts to resolve regional crises in Libya, Syria, and the South Caucasus.

Ankara has again criticized the EU for supporting the “maximalist” position of Greece and Cyprus on the illegality of drilling operations that Turkey has carried out over the past year on the disputed shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that positive steps by the EU towards common interests will be met with positive steps by Turkey as a candidate for EU membership.

On December 11, 2020, the leaders of the states and governments of the EU countries agreed to expand the list of existing individual sanctions against Turkey for illegal drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier, on November 6, the European Union extended sanctions against Turkey for a year because of its activities in the Mediterranean. Sanctions include a travel ban on the EU and an asset freeze for individuals and businesses. The EU Council added that at the moment there are two people on the black list in Turkey.

In 2019, the EU suspended high-level dialogue with Ankara over the exploration of hydrocarbon deposits in the Mediterranean Sea in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.