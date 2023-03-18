By Hatem Maher and Huseyin Hayatsever

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt and Turkey took another step towards reconciliation on Saturday when Ankara’s top diplomat visited Cairo for the first time since relations broke off a decade ago and held talks with his Egyptian counterpart.

Relations were severely strained in 2013 after Egypt’s then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led the overthrow of Ankara ally Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, but have gradually improved since 2021.

At a press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said talks with Turkey on the possibility of restoring ties at the diplomatic level would take place at the “appropriate time”.

He said the conversations have been “honest, deep and transparent”.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey will upgrade its diplomatic relations with Egypt to ambassadorial level “as soon as possible”.

(Additional reporting by Sherif Fahmy and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo and Ismail Shakil in Washington);