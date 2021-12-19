The organizers of the assassination of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov did not succeed in destroying the friendship between Russia and Turkey – Moscow and Ankara did not fall into this trap. This was announced on Sunday, December 19, by the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Five years have passed since the insidious murder of the diplomat. The attack on Andrey Karlov was an attack on the Turkish-Russian friendship. However, countries did not fall into this trap. Therefore, those who wanted to harm Turkish-Russian relations in this way were disappointed, ”the minister said in an interview. “RIA News”…

He noted that the attack on a Russian diplomat in Ankara was a terrorist act.

“Terrorism in its inhuman cruelty has no religion, language, race,” Cavusoglu added.

Russian diplomat Karlov was shot dead on December 19, 2016 during the opening of the photo exhibition “Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through the eyes of a traveler” in the Turkish capital. The attack on the Russian ambassador was carried out by policeman Mevlut Mert Altintash, who was then eliminated by Turkish security forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Karlov the title of Hero of Russia posthumously.

On March 9, Ankara’s second court for especially grave crimes issued verdicts in the case of the murder of a Russian diplomat. Of the 19 accused, five were sentenced to life sentences, nine were sentenced to imprisonment ranging from three years and nine months to 15 years, and five were acquitted. The cases of nine more accused who are on the wanted list were separated into separate proceedings at the request of the prosecutor’s office.