Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during negotiations with American Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara, told him that the United States was putting everyone in a “difficult position” in a situation of worsening the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The newspaper wrote about it Hürriyet on Tuesday, November 7, citing sources.

“Fidan and the Turkish delegation clearly explained their position regarding the deaths of civilians and children taking place in the Gaza Strip, the destruction of infrastructure by Israel, and pointed out that Israel, in some sense, committed a crime against humanity,” the material reports.

The Turkish side reminded Blinken that “all the people of the world, from Paris to London to Washington, especially the people of the region, have spoken out against the massacre they have witnessed.”

“The US is putting everyone in a difficult position. You are also endangering your image because you are considered a patron of crimes committed by Israel,” the publication reports the words of the Turkish delegation.

Negotiations between Fidan and Blinken took place on November 6. Turkish media drew attention to the cold reception of the American Secretary of State in Ankara. It was noted that there was no lighting on the platform where Blinken’s train arrived, and the US ambassador in Ankara met his minister with his hand in his pocket. Sabah also wrote that at the beginning of the meeting with Fidan, Blinken tried to hug him, but he took a step back.

During the meeting, Fidan was reported to have stressed that Israel should be stopped from attacking civilians and displacing people in the Gaza Strip.

A day earlier, on November 5, Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who also stressed the need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza. Following the meeting, there were no official statements from either side.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest information, the death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the conflict is already more than 10 thousand people, more than 26 thousand people have been injured. On the Israeli side, 1,405 people were killed and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.