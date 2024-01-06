Fishermen found a sea mine in their nets near the city of Eregli

In Turkey, fishermen discovered a sea mine stuck in their nets. About it reports Habertürk TV channel.

The incident occurred on January 5 near the Black Sea port city of Eregli. The fishermen notified the coast guard that they had found a suspicious object. After this, ship traffic in the area was suspended, and the Turkish port was closed, including to road traffic.

Specialists who arrived at the scene examined the object, which turned out to be an explosive device. The mine was then loaded onto a truck and taken to a safe location for further examination and destruction.

Related materials:

It is not reported which country's armed forces the projectile belongs to.

Earlier, in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district of the Belgorod region, the driver of an excavator ran into a mine and was injured after the equipment exploded. The emergency occurred near the village of Demidovka.