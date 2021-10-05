The 2021 World Cup of Formula 1 after the spectacular stage in Russia moves to Turkey, scheduled for the second consecutive time, to replace the stage of Singapore. All ‘Istanbul Park a new episode of the world championship battle between Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen, separated into Ranking by just two points. The English of the Mercedes-AMG he is also a veteran of his hundredth success obtained in Sochi, conquered in front of the rival of the Red Bull who in Russia was able to recover from the last positions to the second place finish. In 2020 Hamilton in Turkey he also celebrated his seventh world title.

Between the two duelists, watch out for Ferrari that in Russia he conquered the podium with Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard, however, in Istanbul is called to a comeback because will have to start from the fund for the change of the Power Unit, updated according to some technical specifications 2022.

Hamilton arrives in Turkey on the strength of his 100 F1 victories

In 2020 the Turkish GP was held in the rain

F1 Gp Turkey 2021 at the Istanbul Circuit

The F1 GP of Turkey takes place on the Istanbul circuit (in Turkish İstanbul Otodrom, also known as Istanbul Speed ​​Park), which is located in Tuzla, on the outskirts of Istanbul. It is located on the Asian side of the city, in a newly developed area next to the new one Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

The track develops on hilly terrain and is therefore characterized by several ups and downs and a more varied route. In total the circuit is long 5.338 meters and has 14 curves (8 left and 6 right) and 4 straights to tackle in Counterclockwise, an unusual feature on Formula 1 circuits.

Top view of the Istanbul track

The maximum speed reached from 2005 to 2011 is approximately 330 km / h. There Curve 8 it is the most demanding: it is a very long bend to the left, with several points of rope. Another famous corner is 1, in fact the straight has an uphill part that makes it similar to theEau Rouge by Spa-Francorchamps, so much so that this part of the route is often defined “Faux rouge”. Also in this race the weather forecast a question mark remains. It is no coincidence that the Turkish GP last year it was played right under the rain.

The absolute record of the circuit is 1’25 ″ 049, scored by Sebastian Vettel with the Red Bull in qualifying in 2011. In the race the fastest time is 1’24 ″ 770, set by Juan Pablo Montoya on McLaren in the 2005 Turkish Grand Prix.

