Meet the Togg T10X, an electric crossover of Turkish origin.

When you think of Turkish cars, you probably think of certain German cars, but that image may soon change. After a lot of electric crossovers from West Asia, we now also get an electric crossover from East Asia. So from Turkey. We first saw this car in 2019, but now it is time for the market introduction.

When the car was unveiled by Erdogan, the Turkish crossover did not yet have a name, but it has now. The car has been christened Togg T10X. There was also a sedan, but that will follow later. A crossover is of course a priority.

With the Togg T10X there is – as with many EVs – the choice of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Both versions are available with a 52.4 kWh battery pack, which is good for a range of 314 km. The four-wheel drive version is also available with a large 88.5 kWh battery. This gives you a WLTP range of 523 km.

The Togg T10X doesn’t have a high-profile design, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The model looks fine, especially for a car from a brand new brand. That’s because Togg has enlisted the help of a renowned Italian design house: Pininfarina.

In terms of interior, the Togg T10X is also completely up to date: the dashboard is all screen. In addition to a 12-inch digital instrument panel, there is a 29-inch touchscreen that extends to the passenger side. And then there is a third screen for controlling the temperature and such things. There is also a strikingly designed center console.

Togg calls the car itself a ‘smart device’, meaning that it has all kinds of modern gadgets. For example, there is a voice assistant that is linked to an artificial intelligence. Also very important: just like in the new E-class, there is a selfie camera in the interior.

The market launch of the Togg T10X is already next month, but that will initially only be in Turkey. Own people first, to put it in a populist way. Don’t be afraid: Western Europe will also have their turn. At the end of next year, the T10X will arrive in our region.

It is still a bit too early for a Dutch price, but the Turkish price is known. In Turkey they have to pay € 47,500, including taxes. For a price comparison we will wait for the Dutch prices, but the Togg T10X has to compete against cars like the Volkswagen ID.4.

