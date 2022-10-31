In Turkey they will be built new electric cars and suv EV 100% from TOGGthe baby girl Turkish car manufacturer which also has a direct participation of the state. They have been revealed two concepts, a sedan and a Both electric SUVs with the first features and a commercial offer that will expand in the next decade with 5 EV vehicles 100% electric, a Compact SUV, station wagon, compact, small SUV and minivan.

TOGG car manufacturer that produces EV electric cars in Turkey

The new car manufacturer TOGG (Türkiye’nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu) consists of a consortium of 5 Turkish companies (Anadolu GroupBMC, Kiraca Holding, the telephone operator Turkcell and Zorlu Holding) supported directly by Turkish state. At the helm of this new Togg company is a manager, the former Bosch executive Gurcan Karakas assisted by Sergio Rocha former General Motors.

Togg new electric car brand in Turkey

The baptism of the company and the electric SUV took place in the presence of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan which also announced the construction of new factorywhich is located in the district of Gemlik and will be operational at March 2023with an initial capacity of 17,000-18,000 cars per year. The goal is to reach 1 million cars produced by 2030.

With an investment of 3.7 billion euros, it will be able to count on a workforce of around 4,300 workers direct and 20,000 indirect.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan poses next to the TOGG electric SUV

We are in the country where large factories like the one operate Oyak-Renault and the Tofas (joint venture between FCA and Koc Holding), but where they also produce Ford, Toyota and Hyundai.

TOGG Turkish electric car, features, performance and range

As for the technical characteristics of the electric suv from Togg few details were revealed. According to what we know it is available in various power stepsranging from a minimum of 200 to a maximum of 400 hp.

The autonomy of the Suv Togg it will start from 300 km to get up to 500 km with lithium-ion batteries of different capacities between 54 and 100 kWh. Obviously they will have the fast charge in DC direct current with Combo 2 CCS socket that in 30 minutes will allow you to carry the battery 20% to 80%.

The Electric SUV of the Tog will have all ADAS systems and autonomous driving of level 3 with a car management software system capable of automatically updating itself as on Tesla.

The new Turkish electric car, the 100% TOGG EV SUV

As for traction, there will be two options: rear-wheel Drive with an electric motor from 200 horses (0-100 km / h in 7.6 sec) e four-wheel drive with two motorsone for each axle, for a total of 400 horsepower and 0-100 km / h in 4.8 seconds.

Turkish Togg electric suv, prices

They have not been formalized the prices of electric cars and suvs of the Turkish Togg but they will certainly position themselves in a “low cost” range and give the competition a hard time.

Erdoğan tests the new Turkish electric car TOGG

The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan he personally tested the electric car on the roads of Gebze province, northwestern Turkey.

Erdoğan tests the new Turkish electric car TOGG

State aid for Turkish carmaker EV 100%

Concrete aid from the state of Turkey which has pledged to buy 30,000 cars a year and from create an adequate charging infrastructure by 2022 for electric cars which, among other things, benefit from a cost for recharging that is halved compared to that in Italy.

TOGG electric SUV center console controls

PHOTO TOGG turkish electric SUV

