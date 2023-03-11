Turkish elections | “Turkey’s Gandhi” leads Erdoğan in the polls and the Kurds are also considering joining the president’s joint overthrow in the May elections

Is it Turkey, with its 85 million inhabitants, on its way to an increasingly strict authoritarian system, or will there be a correction movement in May’s parliamentary and presidential elections, with which the country will begin a return to pluralist democracy?

That’s just the question to which a preliminary answer has been sought throughout this week.

On Monday, the Turkish opposition parties announced their joint candidate after months of whipping and last-minute bickering. He is the chairman of the Republican People’s Party CHP and a member of parliament, 74 years old Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

He is seen as the complete opposite of the sitting president, 69 years old, autocratic and populist To Recep Tayyip Erdoğanwhich, according to many accusations, is turning Turkey into a dictatorship.

Kılıçdaroğlu has been nicknamed “Gandhi Kemal” or “Gandhi of Turkey” due to his appearance, restrained nature and stated goals. He looks somewhat like the leader of India’s independence struggle, the epitome of peaceful opposition From Mahatma Gandhi (1869–1948).

The first name Kemal may bring to mind the person considered the father of modern Turkey to Kemal Atatürkwho founded the Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP party one hundred years ago.

“Our table is a table of peace. Our only goal is to take the country to the days of prosperity, peace and joy,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, according to Reuters news agency, on Monday after his candidacy was made official.

Erdoğan confirmed on Friday that the election will be held as previously reported on May 14. Thus, the election hype should already be intense, but the earthquakes of February 6, which claimed tens of thousands of lives, have dampened the mood and postponed the start of campaigning.

After Monday’s candidate announcement, however, a little has already happened. Kılıçdaroğlu led Erdoğan by as much as 13 percentage points in an opinion poll published by the ORC company on Tuesday.

However, according to experts, surveys must be approached with caution. Purpose-oriented or otherwise just unreliable surveys are organized in Turkey. A large number of people do not want to answer inquiries about politics from unknown callers.

compiled in Wikipedia according to several different polls, Erdoğan has been more popular than Kılıçdaroğlu on average until the end of last year, but now Kılıçdaroğlu would be slightly more popular than the sitting president.

It is unclear to what extent the earthquakes will affect the election result. The Turkish authorities have been accused of reacting too slowly to the disaster, which destroyed buildings for hundreds of kilometers and directly made life difficult for more than ten million Turks. Some of the anger is likely to be channeled towards Erdoğan.

Turkey the main Kurdish minority party HDP, which is not part of the coalition of six opposition groups, announced on Monday that it too may stand in the elections in support of Kılıçdaroğlu, who has been in parliament for 20 years.

“Our clear expectation is a transition to a strong democracy. If we come to an agreement on the basic principles, we might support him in the presidential elections”, HDP co-chairman Mithat Sancar stated According to the Al-Jazeera channel.

The announcement may be significant, as the HDP was Turkey’s third largest party in the last parliamentary elections in 2018, after Erdogan’s AK Party and Kılıçdaroğlu’s CHP.

HDP’s mostly Kurdish electorate helped win opposition candidates in mayoral elections in Istanbul and Ankara in 2019.

For some parties in the opposition coalition, cooperation with the HDP is painful because they fear alienating nationalist voters. In addition, Turkey’s Constitutional Court is currently debating whether the HDP should be banned because the party is said to have close ties to the terrorist-labeled PKK party.

Of some the opposition politicians think that Kılıçdaroğlu, who has a background in economics, is too quiet and a gray candidate, compared to Erdoğan, who is considered a skilled speaker and a tough politician.

However, bureaucracy and calmness may appeal to a nation, a large part of which is plagued by economic difficulties. Erdoğan’s unconventional economic policy has partly caused the lira to slide and significantly accelerated inflation.

Erdoğan has subordinated the central bank to his command and created an alternative economic theory according to which lowering interest rates would curb inflation. In February, Turkey’s key interest rate was lowered again, this time by half a percentage point to 8.5 percent. This is despite the fact that the inflation figure recorded in January was almost 58 percent on an annual basis, like the economic channel CNBC reported.

The rapid depreciation of the value of money has put even the Turkish middle class in a tight spot and pushed the poor deeper into misery. Erdoğan has sought to ease the hardships and maintain his popularity by handing out a variety of economic carrots, such as salary increases for civil servants and increases in student grants.

Turkey’s relatively moderate level of public debt, just under 40 percent of GDP, has allowed voters to be appeased with money.

The secular ones Turks have long been upset by Erdoğan and his AK Party’s way of mixing Islam into politics. The CHP party swears by secularism, i.e. a secularized government, and like other opposition parties, pushes for the restoration of the parliamentary system.

What makes CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu special is that he belongs to a religious minority, the historically discriminated Alevis. Alevism is usually thought of as a Shia tendency, but it clearly differs from Shiaism in addition to Sunnism.

In Turkey, the majority of the population are Sunni Muslims. For some conservative Sunnis, voting for an Alevi (or Alevi) may be impossible.

Kılıçdaroğlu has rarely spoken publicly about his faith, apparently for the first time in 2011. At that time, he stated the following to a journalist who asked about it:

“I have always refused to participate in politics based on ethnic identity or religion. I’m Alevi. Since when has that been a crime in this country?” he said According to the CNN Türk channel.

Turkey the presidential elections also have an impact on Finland and Sweden, which hope that Turkey would also ratify the countries’ NATO membership. It is generally assumed that, at least before the elections, Sweden’s membership will not be accepted.

Erdoğan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said on Thursday that Turkey welcomes Finland’s and Sweden’s actions against the Kurdish organization PKK, but in Turkey’s opinion, the actions are not yet sufficient.