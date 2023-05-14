Turkish elections | Today, Erdoğan’s future may be decided

Information about the results is expected already this evening. According to the rules, the preliminary results must be announced before midnight.

in Turkey will be voted on today in the important presidential and parliamentary elections. The election has been described as historic because it will decide the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the continuation of a reign of more than twenty years.

The candidate of the Turkish opposition coalition Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has come first in almost all support surveys, but Erdoğan is also supported by at least 40 percent of all voters.

If neither gets the required at least more than 50 percent of all votes, the election will go to the second round on May 28.

The results of the parliamentary elections are not considered as significant, because in Turkey’s current system the president is able to override the parliament in decision-making.

If Kılıçdaroğlu wins, it will end Erdoğan’s long political career and could lead to criminal charges against him and his inner circle for corruption and other wrongdoing.

Turkey’s opposition coalition has set up its own vote monitoring system to compare the results with the officially announced ones. The main opposition party CHP has sent around 300,000 of its own observers to the ballot box around the country, and the OSCE has also sent its observers.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu represents the Republican People’s Party, or CHP.



in Turkey there is a general fear of violence on election night, and Kılıçdaroğlu has advised his supporters not to be provoked and to stay in their homes after voting.

“If we go to the streets to celebrate, there may be riots, some may be provoked and armed (persons) may come to the streets. We must not let this happen,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on Turkish television more than a week ago.

In his campaign speech in Istanbul on Friday, Erdoğan declared that if necessary, his supporters would “defend with life and blood the freedom and future of Turkey” if it is attacked. In his speech, he also referred to the attempted coup in Turkey in 2016, when around 250 people died after Erdoğan ordered his supporters to take to the streets to defend the elected regime.

Instead of Erdoğan condemning last week’s attacks on opposition election events, both Erdoğan and the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu blamed the attacks on the opposition itself.

Election campaigning has been in a tense atmosphere. The election office of the main opposition CHP was recently vandalized, and opposition election posters were torn down on the streets of Sanliurfa in southeastern Turkey.

Also, last weekend several people were injured when a group of Erdoğan supporters stoned the opposition mayor of Istanbul Ekrem İmamoğlu election bus in eastern Turkey’s Erzurum as police look on idly.

However, the events in Erzurum are believed to have mainly strengthened Kılıçdaroğlu’s support, as many have condemned the attacks.

An attempt is made to cool down feelings by, among other things, the fact that the sale of alcohol is prohibited until midnight on election day, as it always is on election days. The rules also prohibit the carrying of weapons in residential areas on election day by anyone except the police and security forces. Cafes and bars are also closed for the day.