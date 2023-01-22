ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said he will hold elections on May 14, a month ahead of schedule, setting a rigorous test of his leadership after two decades in power.

The president’s office on Sunday released a video of Erdogan announcing the date during a meeting with young voters in the northwestern province of Bursa on Saturday night.

“I am grateful to God that we walk side by side with you, our young people who will vote for the first time, in the elections that will be held on May 14,” Erdogan told the group.

Opinion polls show the close parliamentary and presidential elections will mark Erdogan’s biggest test in his two decades at the helm of the regional military power, NATO member and major emerging market economy.

Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections were scheduled for June 18, but President Erdogan had already signaled that the vote could be brought forward.

(By Ezgi Erkoyun and Omer Berberoglu)