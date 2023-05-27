Turkish elections | Researchers: Erdoğan’s new victory could mean hard times for the Turkish economy and the opposition

A landslide victory in the first round of Turkey’s presidential election led many to expect a final victory for Erdoğan on Sunday.

If that were to happen, hard times await Turkey, believe the experts interviewed by STT. The emigration of Turks and the so-called brain drain, i.e. the mass flight of professionals abroad, may accelerate, Turkey’s faltering economy may drift into a crisis, and the opposition may find it even more difficult.

Regarding foreign policy, Erdoğan has said that he intends to continue good relations with the Russian president Vladimir Putin with and continue to block Sweden’s NATO membership because Turkey is not yet “ready” for it. He spoke of his intentions as an American CNN-in an interview with the news channel after the first round.

The election moved to a second round when none of the candidates reached the minimum number of votes exceeding 50 percent required for victory on May 14. Erdoğan collected almost 50 percent of the votes, while his challenger, the opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu fell to around 45 percent of the vote.

During election time A representative of the Middle East Institute Foundation who visited Turkey Anu Leinonen believes political pressure will increase if Erdoğan wins.

“Little by little, the screw is expected to tighten even more with respect to non-governmental organizations, the media and the remaining opposition media,” he said.

During the election campaign, Erdoğan accused the coalition of six opposition parties led by Kılıçdaroğlu as “supporters of terrorists” because the Kurdish HDP party expressed support for the opposition in the presidential election. Kılıçdaroğlu responded with accusations of corruption, among other things, and vowed to hold Erdoğan and his inner circle accountable for wrongdoing if he wins.

“During the elections, terrible rhetoric was used, on the basis of which new trials can be started against the opposition and the opposition can be accused of, for example, supporting terrorism. Court visits have been used all along, so why not in the future,” said Leinonen.

Leinonen referred, for example, to a Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtaşin to the imprisonment in 2016 and the subsequent charges brought against the opposition mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoğlu and the Istanbul leader of the CHP party Canan Kaftancıoğlu against.

According to Leinonen, promising opposition politicians can be prevented from participating in politics with charges and sentences “on very good grounds” before the upcoming local elections next year.

“Until now, the political opposition has been allowed to act, but power has been concentrated in the hands of Erdoğan and the system has been modified in such a way that power also remains in the hands of Erdoğan and the AKP. A weak opposition is not at all a disadvantage for Erdoğan. It’s a snarling raccoon that takes a lot of stand on things, but it doesn’t have much effect,” Leinonen assesses.

“His (Erdogan’s) opposition would become even more difficult.”

Erdoğan’s the lead in the first round already gave an indication of what could be coming if Kılıçdaroğlu, who promised to democratize Turkey, loses.

“One day after the first round of the elections, two of my acquaintances from Turkey contacted me and asked how they could come here to Germany if Erdogan wins,” said the sociologist Nil Mutluer from Leipzig University to STT last week.

“We know that there would be thousands of people willing to come to Germany from Turkey at the moment, and that especially many doctors and academics have signed up for German language courses. These are small observations, but they say something,” he said.

Fresh Turkish report according to the brain drain from Turkish universities began to accelerate during Erdoğan’s reign and especially in 2015, a time when the political atmosphere in Turkey really tightened. Doctors, on the other hand, are plagued by insecurity in Turkey due to the violence of their patients’ relatives attacks because of the health care system that burdens the nursing staff.

Mutluer himself ended up in Germany after being fired from the head of the Department of Sociology at Nisantasi University in Istanbul in 2016 for political reasons. At that time, he and hundreds of other academics were fired from their jobs and some had to flee abroad after signing a petition demanding a peaceful solution to the bloody conflict between the Kurdish PKK organization and the Turkish state.

Especially young people would be the most willing to move, Mutluer said. According to a survey conducted a couple of years ago, the majority of young people do not believe that they can advance in life in Turkey without having relations with political leaders or officials. Sodev-foundation’s survey also revealed that, in addition to a stable livelihood, young people want freedom, which is restricted in many ways in Turkey.

Desires to emigrate would also speed up the fact that Erdoğan’s victory could mean more difficulties for the economy. Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Minna Kuusiston according to Turkey could be threatened with a currency crisis, because Erdoğan apparently wants to continue his peculiarly low interest rate policy.

According to Kuusisto, so far Erdoğan’s administration has been able to avoid a bigger crisis, although the citizens have of course been in a tight spot due to inflation of up to 80 percent.

“Various official actions have patched up the open wound with plasters, and it is difficult to assess at what point the means are no longer sufficient. Erdoğan himself has not admitted the contribution of his politics to high inflation,” Kuusisto assessed to STT last week.

Under Erdoğan’s strict guidance, the Central Bank of Turkey has lowered the key interest rate several times over the past year and a half. Turkey is indebted to foreign countries, and the Central Bank of Turkey has located its foreign exchange reserves also by borrowing money from Turkish banks.

Running out of foreign exchange reserves could mean that Turkey would no longer be able to buy important imported goods, such as fuel or medicine, he said.

“At some point, it may come to the point that Turkey will be hit by a currency crisis, meaning that currency reserves will run out and the value of the lira will collapse. Then we would be talking about a very acute crisis that would affect all Turks.”