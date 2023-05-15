Turkish elections | MP Ovaska visited Turkey as an election observer: “The atmosphere was very tense”

“It seems that Turkish people value elections and democracy very highly,” describes Jouni Ovaska (center), who followed the elections in Turkey. He was one of over a hundred election observers sent by the OSCE.

Turkey the elections seem to have gone smoothly at the polling stations, according to the member of parliament who was there as an election observer Jouni Ovaska (center). He observed the elections in the country’s capital, Ankara, as part of the OSCE election observation mission.

“Voting at the polling stations has mostly gone well,” describes Ovaska.

According to Ovaska, it seems that Turks are enthusiastic voters. It has been estimated that the turnout was almost 90 percent.

“It seems that the Turks value elections and democracy very highly. It was transmitted at every polling station.”

Election observers toured the election apartments all day Sunday. The task was to examine, for example, whether the ballots are stamped correctly and whether the voting booths are appropriate.

Ovaska cannot answer the question of whether he himself noticed any problems. The OSCE is scheduled to publish its own summary of the country’s election observation on Monday afternoon.

In addition to Ovaska, parliamentarians left Finland as OSCE election observers Johannes Koskinen (sd) and Eeva-Johanna Eloranta (sd). Like Ovaska, Koskinen was in Ankara and Eloranta was on the west coast of the country in Izmir. In total, there were more than a hundred OSCE observers in Turkey.

On Monday AM it seemed likely that there would be a runoff in Turkey’s presidential election.

Incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had received approximately 49.5 percent of the votes according to the official vote count, when more than 99 percent of the votes had been counted. The candidate of the opposition coalition, the chairman of the CHP party Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu the vote share was 45 percent.

The elections have been described historical, because they decide whether Erdoğan’s more than twenty-year reign will continue. Ovaska says the historicity was visible on election day.

“Yes, it was visible in people. The atmosphere was very tense, and it was felt to be important to use one’s own voice.”

Ovaska says that he noticed at the first polling place that the group’s movements were closely monitored. According to him, a bystander took a picture of the car and wrote down the registration number.

“Emotions are definitely running high and the tension is high and we want to make sure who is moving around the polling stations.”

Opposition Kılıçdaroğlu has accused Erdoğan’s supporters of deliberately delaying the counting of votes in, for example, Istanbul and Ankara. According to Kılıçdaroğlu, some votes would have been recounted up to 11 times.

“I hope this is just a slowdown,” Ovaska says and believes that the final result that takes all votes into account will be achieved.

However, Ovaska points out that even if the elections are fair, they are not necessarily completely open and free. He refers to the actions of President Erdoğan.

“The sitting president gets significantly more media coverage. No actual election debates are organized here,” he points out.