Turkish elections | Erdogan’s challenger accuses Russia of spreading deep fake photos

Turkey presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu accused Russia on Thursday of spreading deep fakes before Sunday’s election day, reports news agency AFP.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is said to be the current president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan main challenger.

Kılıçdaroğlu told the claim hours after Muharrem İnce gave up his candidacy. İnce was targeted by a defamation campaign online. The campaign featured doctored pictures of him meeting women and driving fancy cars.

Kılıçdaroğlu wrote about it on Twitter:

“Dear Russian friends,” he writes.

“You are behind the montages, conspiracies, videos and tapes that were exposed in this country yesterday,” Kılıçdaroğlu writes.

“If you want to be our friends after May 15, keep your hands off the Turkish state. We are still in favor of cooperation and friendship.”

Opinion polls according to Kılıçdaroğlu is a more popular candidate for the next president of Turkey than Erdoğan.

If none of the three presidential candidates receives fifty percent of the votes this coming Sunday, a second round will be held at the end of May. The third candidate is Sinan Oğan.

According to opinion polls, the majority of İnce’s supporters go behind Kılıçdaroğlu.