Turkish Defense Minister Akar said that the country’s bulk carriers will continue exporting grain from Ukraine

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that bulk carriers flying Turkish flags will continue to export grain from Ukraine through humanitarian corridors. His words lead RIA News.

As of yesterday, ships that left Ukrainian ports and are at sea continue their journey. There are no problems with the exit of ships under the Turkish flag. They will keep coming out Hulusi Akar Turkish Defense Minister

On October 29, Moscow suspended its participation in the deal as the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) attacked ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol using drones.

The grain deal was signed on July 22 in Istanbul by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN. The agreement involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. On October 20, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, said that one should not be too optimistic about its extension.

The UN announced the resumption of the movement of ships with grain

UN Grain Deal Coordinator Amir Abdullah Twitter said that the resumption of the movement of ships in the Black Sea as part of the deal is expected on Thursday, November 3.

The export of grain and foodstuffs from Ukraine must be continued. Despite the fact that there are no vessel movements scheduled for November 2 as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we expect loaded vessels to sail on Thursday Amir Abdullah UN coordinator

Earlier it became known that the UN, Turkey and Ukraine decided not to establish the further movement of ships with Ukrainian agricultural products as part of the grain deal. In particular, the parties to the agreement agreed not to plan any movement of ships in the Black Sea on November 2. Prior to that, they agreed on a plan for the movement of 16 ships in the Black Sea without the participation of Russia.

Turkey received a written response from Ukraine on the grain deal

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Ankara received a written response from Kyiv regarding Russia’s concerns about the grain deal. He noted that the country conveyed to Ukraine the opinion of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and its own.

Our Ukrainian interlocutors made statements and remarks that addressed these concerns both during their meetings with us and during meetings of officials at the Joint Coordinating Center in Istanbul Hulusi Akar Turkish Defense Minister

Earlier, a source in Istanbul indicated that Turkey would inform Moscow of Kyiv’s response to Russia’s concerns over the food deal. He added that all relevant departments, headed by President Tayyip Erdogan, are working to resume the mechanism as soon as possible.

On November 1, Erdogan held telephone conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed a grain deal. According to the Turkish head of state, Ankara will continue to come up with initiatives to solve problems around the food deal.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the UN should become the guarantor of the grain deal. The diplomat stressed that it is necessary to show the countries behind the Ukrainian authorities “that no such provocations (…) will happen again.” In her opinion, the main part of the grain went exactly to the Western states.

Turkey is ready to assist in bringing Russian agricultural products to the markets

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Turkey is ready to assist in bringing Russian agricultural products to the markets, including grain, food and chemicals.

As Turkey, we continue our efforts to contribute to this cause and effectively fulfill our role as a mediator Hulusi Akar Turkish Defense Minister

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denied allegations that Russia was subject to any sanctions prohibiting it from importing grain. He noted that Moscow can send it to any country in the world.