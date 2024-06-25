A recent report from the European Union Agency for Police Cooperation (Europol) pointed this out. The latest operation by the Civil Guard has confirmed it. Drug trafficking networks of Turkish origin are reinventing themselves to stop focusing on heroin and also focus on other drugs, such as marijuana. The reason: the drastic reduction in opium production in Afghanistan after the return of the Taliban to power in 2021 and the subsequent ban on poppy cultivation launched by the new government in April 2022. Agents of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) In recent weeks, 36 people of a dozen nationalities have been arrested as alleged members and collaborators of a Turkish clan that produced large quantities of marijuana in six clandestine plantations in Spain to later distribute it to Germany and other European countries, as reported by this Tuesday the armed Institute.

Among those detained – who are charged with crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, drug trafficking and money laundering – is the alleged leader of the group, a Turk who had resided in Coín (Málaga) for at least three years with false documentation. This alleged mafia member had 14 arrest warrants from the Ankara authorities, some for violent events, and received the Civil Guard with a gun in his hand and a bullet in the chamber ready to fire. Finally, and after a few moments of tension, he abandoned his attitude and could be arrested, according to sources in the investigation. In the 28 searches carried out in Granada, Malaga and Seville, three short firearms with ammunition, a dozen luxury vehicles and 138,000 euros in cash have been seized, and multiple banking products and various properties have been blocked.

During the so-called Operation Argay, carried out between June 11 and 12 with the collaboration of French and Turkish agents, nearly two tons of marijuana were seized, most of it in France in previous phases of the operation. The last 300 kilos were in Spain during the arrests. This quantity was already vacuum packed ready to be sent by road hidden in the coves (hiding) practices in vehicles of the criminal organization that began as cars and, after the arrests made by the French authorities, had changed into motorhomes. Sources close to the investigation suggest that these vehicles were possibly used on their way to Spain to introduce heroin – although no amount of this substance has been seized – and returned to Turkey loaded with marijuana.

This change in drug trafficking of Turkish origin was already included in the report Analysis of EU Drug Markets 2024 made public last March by Europol. The document stated that political changes in Afghanistan, the main source of heroin consumed in Europe, had caused “a significant reduction in poppy cultivation and heroin production in 2023.” For this reason, European experts predicted “changes in the future” of drug trafficking that will lead mafias to replace this drug with others, such as methamphetamine and synthetic opiates. Until now, heroin trafficking to the EU is carried out through containers and ferries that leave from Türkiye. After these arrests, Europol considers these changes confirmed and in a note made public this Tuesday, Europol highlights precisely that “the criminal network [desarticulada por la Guardia Civil] began trafficking cannabis after initially focusing on heroin.”

In Spain, according to the 2003 report of Alcohol, tobacco and illegal drugs in SpainAccording to the Government Delegation for the National Plan on Drugs, there are 53,319 problematic heroin users, compared to around 105,000 cocaine users and more than 600,000 hashish users. Since 2018, the quantities seized by the security forces have remained stable, at around 200 kilos per year. The price per gram on the black market was around 60 euros in 2022 after having been at 57 euros in 2014, its lowest value in this century. The effect on the price caused by the reduction in heroin production in Afghanistan and the entry of other substances onto the market remains to be seen.

