Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

Turkey is selling more and more weapons abroad. Drones in particular are an export hit. They spread fear and terror in northeast Syria.

Ankara – Turkey is becoming increasingly involved in the global arms trade. In the first ten months of the year alone, the Turkish defense industry sold a total of $4.3 billion worth of weapons abroad, writes the industry magazine Savunma Sanayi ST. By the end of the year, Turkish arms exports are expected to reach a value of six billion dollars. The Turkish defense industry reached the record around June. That month alone, weapons worth $657 million were sold abroad.

Türkiye particularly exports drones

Research by Savunma Sanayi ST have shown that 50 percent of exports consist of drones and guided and unguided ammunition. Turkish companies have now signed contracts with 50 countries for the delivery of drones. That alone Drone manufacturer Baykar, the manufacturer of the well-known Bayraktar TB2 drone, has therefore concluded sales contracts with 40 countries. The largest customer is currently Saudi Arabia. The country will purchase drones and guided munitions worth $3 billion Türkiye receive.

Erdoğan lets his son-in-law become a monopoly for drones

The country's own military is also purchasing more and more weapons from its own defense industry. With a budget of 16 billion dollars, Turkey can enjoy a huge fleet of drones of its own production. The biggest beneficiary in drone manufacturing is Baykar. While there are several drone manufacturers, Baykar is the biggest beneficiary. The company belongs to the family of Selcuk Bayraktar, the Turkish president's son-in-law Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“After Selçuk Bayraktar became Erdoğan's son-in-law, Baykar received a monopoly in this sector. When the Turkish armed forces did not buy products from other companies on political orders, Baykar took over the sector,” says exiled Turkish journalist Cevheri Güven in an interview with fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Turkish drones are becoming a global bestseller. © dpa/Ahmed Deeb

The president's son-in-law's company is flourishing, says Güven. “Erdoğan has not restricted Baykar's exports abroad in any way. The sale of armed Baykar drones to countries suspected of human rights abuses, such as Somalia, Djibouti, Algeria and Niger, was made possible with Erdoğan's permission. There is suspicion that these governments are using these drones against their own people or against the opposition.”

However, Güven points out that the drones are dependent on Western technology: “Camera systems, engines, some software and guidance technologies for the ammunition used are imported.” The Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones were initially also used in the Ukraine used successfully against Russia, but now with less success. As Russia increased its air forces in Ukraine, the TB2 drones were destroyed on the ground.

Turkish drones are frightening people in northeast Syria

Turkey However, the drones are increasingly being used in northeast Syria (Kurdish: Rojava).. There they terrify people. “The constant threat of drones leaves people living in constant fear. You don't feel safe anywhere. This leads to profound psychological stress, especially for children who grow up in a climate of insecurity,” says Khaled Davrisch, representative of the self-administration of North and East Syria in Germany, in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. The Turkish attacks destroyed the feeling of security and normality in the area.

The Middle East representative of the Society for Threatened Peoples, Dr. Kamal Sido, calls for consequences in view of the Turkish drone attacks on northeast Syria. “It is time for Erdoğan’s NATO partners to ask themselves how long Turkey’s drone terror in northern Syria will last. In April of this year, I felt firsthand the fear that people in the Kurdish towns along the Syrian-Turkish border live in. It can affect anyone,” explained Sido when asked by FR. “This drone terror is driving people to flee. Refugees are not welcome in Germany or Europe. Where should they flee? Anyone who helps Erdoğan build the drones or remains silent about their use must ensure that the refugees are taken in,” said Sido. (erpe)