D.he found natural gas deposits again while searching for raw materials in the Black Sea. The drilling ship “Fatih” discovered a deposit with 135 billion cubic meters in the Sakarya gas field, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday evening.

In view of a lack of its own energy reserves, Turkey has to import a large part of the demand. It is one of the largest consumers of Russian natural gas.

The “Fatih” has been drilling in the Black Sea since July 20th. In August 2020, Turkey had already discovered a deposit with 405 billion cubic meters. The goal is to supply the country with gas from the deposit in 2023, Erdogan said at the time. Experts reacted to this announcement with skepticism.

Turkey is also looking for natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean, but there is cross-border with neighboring countries such as Cyprus and Greece.