Turkish doctors estimated the effectiveness of the Chinese vaccine against coronavirus CoronaVac at 83.5%, according to the data of the capital’s Hacettepe University. TASS.

In October last year, the third stage of vaccine research began in Turkey, then its effectiveness was 83.5%, while the active ingredient reduces the risk of a severe course of the disease by 100%.

The vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech estimates the efficacy of the drug at 62.3% after two doses 28 days apart.

Mass vaccination in Turkey began on January 14, currently about 7.2 million people have received the first vaccination, the second – more than 2.08 million.

