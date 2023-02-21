The College of Doctors of Turkey believes that the death toll due to the strong earthquakes of the last 6th could reach 60,000, 50% more than the official figure so far, although it stressed that it will release more realistic data in early March, based on total burials.

“We have doubts about the numbers. While 6,000 deaths were registered in Kahramanmaras (the epicenter of the biggest earthquake), there were records of burials of 11,000 people”, Vedat Bulut, secretary general of the College of Physicians, told EFE.

Bulut opined that this may have been due to the fact that all the numbers have not yet been reported or that there are deceased who were buried in regions different from where they died.

In all, he estimated that about 60,000 people died in the earthquakes, up from 41,000 so far.

Bulut announced that on the 4th of March a report will be presented that will use the burial numbers provided by the municipalities to establish a more realistic figure.

Although rescue efforts are coming to an end, 15 days after the 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, it is also feared that thousands of bodies still lie under the rubble.

Ali Seker, a member of the social-democratic CHP party, the main opposition party, told EFE that even with burial data it would be difficult to establish the real number of deaths.

“I know the situation. People collected the bodies of their relatives and took them to the cities where they were buried without any official record. I know that the death toll is much higher than the 41,000 officially indicated,” Seker told EFE by telephone.

Bulut recalled that the College of Physicians even estimated that the number of deaths from covid-19 in Turkey is 275,000, as opposed to the 101,000 indicated by official data.

At the time, doctors also resorted to crossing official numbers of deceased with burial data provided by municipalities.

Last night there were two new earthquakes, of 6.4 and 5.8 degrees, in the province of Hatay, which caused new collapses of buildings and the death of six people, according to various local media, in addition to almost 300 injured, according to government data.