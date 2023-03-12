And the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority announced that the death toll due to the earthquake disaster had reached 47,975 people as of Saturday evening.

AFAD President Younes Sezer said, in a press statement, that 47,975 people, including 6,278 foreigners, died as a result of the earthquake that occurred at dawn on February 6.

He pointed to the continuation of the work of removing rubble, setting up tents and building pre-fabricated and permanent homes for those affected in the earthquake areas, according to the Turkish “Anatolia” news agency.

The Turkish states affected by the earthquake are Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adi Yaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazig.

On February 6, a double earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, the first measuring 7.8 degrees and the second 7.6 degrees, followed by thousands of violent aftershocks, killing tens of thousands, mostly in southern Turkey, in addition to massive destruction.

At least 230,000 buildings were destroyed or severely damaged in Turkey.