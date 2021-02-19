The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, met in Dubai with the famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir, who became the hero of the Russian-language meme “Turkish devil”. The politician announced this in “In contact with”…

Kadyrov visited Ozdemir’s CZN BURAK restaurant. The chef demonstrated to the head of Chechnya an effective serving of dishes and almost knocked over a tray of food on him. After that, Ozdemir and Kadyrov screamed and laughed together at what had happened.

At the end of the meeting, the chef and the head of Chechnya posed with a cake with the inscription “Akhmat is power”. According to Kadyrov, young people should follow the example of such a successful businessman, he thanked Ozdemir for his hospitality and wished him success.

On Wednesday, February 17, it was reported that during a working trip, Kadyrov met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and conveyed to him an oral message from Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Kadyrov, the Russian leader “noted with satisfaction the productive and multifaceted nature of Russian-UAE relations.”

Earlier in February, a Turkish actor, the star of the “Magnificent Century” series Burak Ozchivit arrived in Chechnya as part of the crew of the “Foundation: Osman” series. As Kadyrov said, a concert of Chechen pop stars and dance groups was held for the guests.