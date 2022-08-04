On Friday, three vessels with grain are expected to leave the port of Odessa. This was announced on Thursday, August 4, by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

“As part of the intensive activities of the Joint Coordination Center, three vessels with grain are planned to leave the ports of Ukraine tomorrow,” he told reporters.

The night before, the first bulk carrier Razoni with 26 tons of corn arrived in Istanbul and was inspected by representatives of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC). Then the ship will pass the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Dardanelles Strait and head to the end point of the route – to Lebanon.

Another 16 ships are waiting for their turn in Odessa ports. It is expected that in early August the ships will reach the territorial waters of Turkey, after which the cargo will go to Somalia.

At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities intend to take out no more than three ships with grain per day from their ports in order to test the safety of exit routes for ships.

Moscow positively assessed the release of the first ship with Ukrainian grain after the conclusion of the food deal. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on August 1, this made it possible to test the mechanisms agreed upon at the talks in Istanbul.

A memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. A package of documents, which, among other things, involve the UN’s involvement in lifting export restrictions, was signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres.

At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain. Its validity period is 120 days with the possibility of extension.

Currently, Russia and Ukraine are among the leaders in the global agricultural market, any problems between Kyiv and Moscow lead to a deterioration in the global situation. After the conclusion of the “grocery deal” grain prices began to decline. As of August 4, they have dropped from $440 to $350.

The topic of grain export from Ukraine is being actively discussed against the background of the deteriorating situation in the food markets of the world. As a result of the mining by Ukrainian militants of ports on the territory of the state, the export of wheat from the country by sea was blocked. The Kremlin, in turn, emphasized that Russia does not prevent the export of Ukrainian grain.