On April 25, Moscow will host a quadripartite meeting of the heads of the defense and intelligence services of Turkey, the Russian Federation, Iran and the regime of Bashar al-Assad, which will touch on the issue of Syria. This was reported on April 24 by the agency. Anadolu with reference to the words of Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.

“Preparations have begun for negotiations in a quadripartite format. On April 25, a meeting will be held in Moscow with the aim of resolving problems and bringing long-term peace and stability to the region,” Akara said.

He stated that Ankara is making every effort to contribute to peace in the region. In his opinion, after the meeting in Moscow, positive processes may emerge on this issue. At the same time, Akar assured that Turkey would not take any steps that would infringe on the rights of the Syrian side.

Akar recalled that there had already been a successful experience of such a meeting: the negotiations took place on December 28 last year, also in the Russian capital. There it was decided to continue the mutual dialogue.

"Subsequently, an agreement was reached on Iran joining the dialogue. Preparations have begun for negotiations in a quadripartite format. On April 25, a meeting will be held in Moscow to resolve problems and bring about long-term peace and stability in the region," Akar concluded.

On April 3 and 4, a meeting of the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran was already held in Moscow, which was previously announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. The minister called the convergence of views between Ankara and Damascus the main goal of the talks. At the same time, Tehran and Moscow will also make efforts to achieve this goal.