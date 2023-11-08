The Portuguese coach claims he has not yet received the reward for winning the Turkish Cup.

Jorge Jesus is preparing to move forward with a formal trial with FIFA against Fenerbahçe, the club he managed from the bench, between 2022 and 2023, before going to Saudi Arabia, to take charge of Al Hilal.

According to information provided by the Haberturk newspaper on Tuesday, the Portuguese coach claims he has not yet received the prize money for winning the Turkish Cup last June.

The same newspaper adds that the 69-year-old coach gave a “final warning” last week and confessed to friends in his “closest circle” that the judicial route is the last one he has left, although it is not ideal.

Despite repeated attempts to contact the management of the Istanbul group, Jorge Jesus has not yet received any type of response, so it is an intention, that of legal action. which is gaining more and more strength. See also What does Spain need to qualify for Euro 2024? And to be first in the group?

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Derbyderbyderby to discover all the news of the day.

November 7 – 4.39pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Turkish #Cup #Awards #Jorge #Jesus #threatens #sue #Fenerbahce #FIFA