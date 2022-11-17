A court in Istanbul has sentenced 66-year-old television preacher Adnan Oktar to a staggering 8,658 years in prison for a series of crimes including sexual assault.

The court sentenced Oktar to 891 years in prison for leading a criminal organization, sexual abuse, denial of the right to education, torture, deprivation of liberty and illegal storage of personal data. Because as a cult and gang leader he was responsible for criminal offenses committed by thirteen supporters who stood trial with him, the court finally sentenced him to 8,658 years in prison on Wednesday. The thirteen co-defendants received the same prison sentence, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the Turkish newspaper Sabah, the sentences are no higher than a previous record sentence handed down by the same court – 9,803 years and six months, to be exact – but are among the longest in the country and in the world.

According to the Cumhuriyet newspaper, the court acquitted all the accused of "attempting political or military espionage" and "supporting the terrorist organization of Fethullah Gülen (Fetö)". The Muslim scholar, who has lived in exile in the United States since 1999, has been accused by Turkey of masterminding the failed 2016 coup attempt.

Villa

The cult leader and hundreds of his followers were arrested in 2018 after police raided his villa. Subsequently, Oktar was accused of leading a criminal gang under the guise of a heterodox Islamic sect that was conducting international anti-evolution campaigns through various publishing houses and media outlets, including his online TV channel A9, which was also taken off the air.

Oktar was convicted of 10 charges last year, including leading a criminal organization, political and military espionage, sexual abuse of minors, rape, blackmail and causing harassment. The allegations also include supporting the network of US-based Muslim scholar Fethullah Gülen, accused by Turkey of masterminding the failed 2016 coup attempt. Adnan Oktar was sentenced to 1,075 years in prison in January 2021, but a higher court overturned that ruling citing legal deficiencies.

TV shows

The cult leader became famous for television shows in which he preached creationist values ​​surrounded by scantily clad women he called "kittens." Oktar also published books in several languages ​​under the pseudonym Harun Yahya. He became famous abroad after publishing an 'Atlas of Creation' in which he rejected evolutionary theories.

Adnan Octar. © AP

