The “Turkish Cuisine Week in Dubai” was launched today, organized by the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Dubai in cooperation with the Turkish Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

This event is part of the ‘Turkish Cuisine Week’ celebrations in Turkey and abroad as it offers an opportunity to sample special menus of Turkish cuisine and different culinary shows across Dubai.

During the event, which continues until May 27, the distinguished Turkish cuisine, which is a defining element of the Turkish cultural identity, will be promoted throughout the week through the restaurants participating in this event, which is being held for the first time.



