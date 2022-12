How did you feel about this article?

Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul, is one of the names tipped to face President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in next year’s elections 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Turkey’s justice sentenced this Wednesday (14) the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, to two years and seven months in prison and revoked his political rights. The decision can be appealed.

Imamoglu was found guilty of insulting public officials in the speech he made following his victory in the 2019 Istanbul mayoral election.

The mayor is a political opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and is one of the names quoted to face him in next year’s elections. In recent years, Erdogan has harnessed Justice and used it as a weapon to pursue opponents.

Imamoglu said after Wednesday’s decision that the verdict “proved that there is no justice in today’s Turkey”.

In 2019, he won the Istanbul mayoral election against an Erdogan-backed candidate, but the initial vote was overturned by the Turkish election authority after the losing party alleged irregularities in the process.

In the next vote, Imamoglu was the winner again, and in his victory speech he said that those responsible for annulling the initial vote were “fools” – which motivated this Wednesday’s condemnation. The mayor alleges that he only replied to the Minister of the Interior, Suleyman Soylu, who used the same term against him.