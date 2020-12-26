A court in the Turkish capital Ankara has rejected an application by the opposition politician Selahattin Demirtas to release him after four years of pre-trial detention. The court thus disregarded an order from the European Court of Human Rights on Saturday, which on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of the former head of the pro-Kurdish opposition party HDP.

According to a report by the state news agency Anadolu, the Turkish judges stated that they did not yet have a translation of the Strasbourg judgment. Demirtas has been behind bars since 2016; he is charged with terrorist activities.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights. The fact that the court orders the release of a person who supports a terrorist organization testifies to “double standards and hypocrisy”. The decision is politically motivated. The court is thus behind a “terrorist”. Erdogan has been fighting against such judgments for years.

The background to the allegations is, among other things, protests in Turkey in 2014, which the HDP had called for. They were directed against the siege of the Syrian-Kurdish city of Kobane by the IS terrorist militia. The protests turned into violence, with 39 people killed according to official figures.

Erdogan describes the legal party HDP as the extended arm of the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK. The HDP rejects this. As a member of the Council of Europe, Turkey actually has to implement the judgments of the ECHR. (dpa)