Beirut (Agencies)

The Turkish company “Kar Deniz”, which supplies Lebanon With electricity from floating stations, yesterday, Beirut must stop the judicial movement to confiscate its ships and settle the arrears, otherwise it will cut off supplies to Lebanon.

A Lebanese public prosecutor issued a decision last week to confiscate the ships and fine the company after allegations of corruption linked to the electricity contract. The company denies the charges and said at the weekend that it had not received its dues for 18 months, that is, since the start of the financial crisis in Lebanon.

The demands were issued by the “Gurub Ursheb” company, the “Karah Deniz” unit that operates the floating stations, after a statement by the Lebanese Ministry of Finance quoted a parliamentarian as saying that the country might face “complete darkness” if the company cut supplies.

A spokesman for “Near Orchip” said that Ali Lebanon To suspend the public prosecutor’s move to confiscate the company’s ships and set plans to settle the arrears.

The ministry said that Kara Deniz threatened to cut the electricity supply of about 400 megawatts, explaining that this would reduce the generating capacity to 900 megawatts, which is much less than the demand, which was previously estimated to reach more than three times that level.