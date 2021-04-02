The owner of one of the Turkish tour operators, Kemal Ertem, said that the citizens of the country are interested in tours to Russia, within which they will be able not only to see the sights, but also to be vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine.

The entrepreneur explained that the older generation is currently vaccinating against the infection in Turkey, which means that younger people will have to wait another two months to get vaccinated. Ertem noted that people in the age of 40-50, who have sufficient funds and like to travel, are mainly asked about “vaccine tours”.

“Therefore, they are ready to be vaccinated in Russia, after which they can safely travel wherever they want,” he quoted him as saying “RIA News»On Friday, March 2.

At the same time, he stressed that people want to be vaccinated not for show, because vaccination with “Sputnik V” may not be recognized in Turkey yet, but for their own health, since they trust the Russian drug and do not want to wait in line.

His travel company, as noted by Ertem, has already prepared the corresponding tour packages, but has not yet sent travelers to Russia.

“However, while we have not started sending tourists on such tours, we are waiting for the official permission of the Russian authorities. I think that such tours will be useful and beneficial to everyone: the tourists themselves, and tour operators, and the Russian side, ”he said.

On February 1, it became known that Intourist is working on the launch of a charter flight program for groups of foreigners from 100 people who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia. The company noted the interest in such a service in the countries of Southeast and South Asia, as well as Latin America.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said at the end of March that the Kremlin is familiar with the idea of ​​providing an opportunity to enter the country for foreigners who want to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Russia. According to him, such initiatives came, among other things, from representatives of some European countries.

At the same time, he stressed that the issue of organizing the entry of foreigners into the country is under the jurisdiction of the government headquarters, on the decisions and recommendations of which, according to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian leader Vladimir Putin will be guided.