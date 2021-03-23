In Istanbul, a man was arrested who beat a Russian woman for two days, which was equated with torture. On March 23, the lawyer of the victim told about it.

The lawyer noted that the arrested person was accused not only of beating, but of causing suffering. He also noted that the accused can receive the same term of imprisonment as is given for murder.

“This is not just beating. The beating lasted two days, so the prosecutor’s office equated him with torture. To understand what kind of article he will be tried, you need to wait for the indictment, it will also indicate what punishment he will be demanded “, – quotes “RIA News” the words of the lawyer.

The lawyer clarified that all the evidence of the guilt of the Turkish citizen has practically been collected, and he should appear in court in the next few weeks.

A day earlier, it was reported that the Russian woman met a Turkish citizen through social networks and flew to Istanbul on March 13 for a personal meeting with him. The couple settled in a hotel, and after a while they began to disagree.

As a result, the man beat the woman for two days until she managed to escape and seek help from the hotel administration, the local newspaper adds. Sabah…

Earlier, at the end of December 2020, Russian woman Vera Chikareva, who had previously complained of beatings from her husband, was found dead in Ankara. The woman had previously repeatedly applied to the hospital after being beaten by her husband and tried to draw public attention to her situation. She was in the divorce proceedings.