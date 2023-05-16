The second round of presidential elections will be held on May 28 in Turkey. This was announced on Monday, May 15, by the Turkish Higher Electoral Committee (CEC).

“Our organization has decided, based on the current situation, when no candidate is gaining 50% of the votes, to hold a second round of presidential elections on Sunday, May 28. This will happen for the first time in the history of Turkey,” CEC head Ahmet Yener said at a press conference.

Ballot boxes from all polling stations in Turkey have already been opened, but about 35,000 ballots from voters who voted abroad remain uncounted.

According to the latest data, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his opponent, oppositionist Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, scored 49.51% and 44.88% respectively. ATA political bloc candidate Sinan Ogan received 5.17%.

Yener also announced the start of a campaign for the second round of presidential elections in the republic.

Presidential elections in Turkey were held on May 14. Three politicians claimed the post of head of state: 69-year-old Erdogan is the only candidate from the Republican Alliance bloc, 74-year-old Kilichdaroglu from the opposition People’s Alliance, and 55-year-old Ogan from the ATA alliance. Memleket party leader Muharrem Ince announced his withdrawal from his candidacy.

Political scientist Dmitry Levy noted that Erdogan’s chances of winning the second round of the presidential election are about 50%, like his opponent. At the same time, the positions of the current head of state can be considered a little stronger due to the fact that he is ready to offer stability to the country.

In turn, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is watching with great interest the course of the presidential elections in Turkey.