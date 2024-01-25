The Turkish central bank has raised interest rates by 36.5 percentage points since June. But that should be over now. What does this mean for daring investors?

The Turkish central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan has to slow down the economy and inflation with high interest rates. Image: Getty

DThe Turkish central bank raised its key interest rate for the eighth time in a row on Thursday. The step from 2.5 percentage points to 45 percent for weekly loans corresponded to the markets' expectations of this, for the time being, the last interest rate increase since the start of the monetary policy braking maneuver to curb inflation in June last year.

Andreas Mihm Economic correspondent for Austria, East Central and Southeast Europe and Turkey based in Vienna.

The Monetary Policy Committee expects “the current level of the key interest rate to be maintained until there is a significant decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation and inflation expectations move closer to the forecast range,” the central bank said.