The outgoing governor of the Turkish central bank, Naci Agbal, in 2016. Umit Bektas / Reuters

Taking charge of price stability and monetary policy has become one of the most volatile positions in Turkey. The central bank has had four governors in the past 20 months when, since the institution’s establishment nine decades ago, they had held office for an average of four to five years. The replacement of the last, Naci Agbal, through a presidential decree in the early hours of Saturday, has caught businessmen and investors by surprise, who do not spare negative epithets to criticize the decision because in recent months the Turkish currency had been stabilized after a year of immense losses. Agbal’s firing, and his replacement by a former Islamist MP, once again puts on the table the way in which the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, runs an institution that, on paper, should be independent.

“Almost more than monetary policy, the central bank is in charge of managing expectations. Having four governors in so few months and, with it, changing the direction of monetary policy so many times, sends a negative message, “says Durmus Yilmaz, former governor of the organization (2006-2011). And sentence: “They have lost their way.” Until this weekend, the governor, Naci Agbal, had run the banking institution since November, when his predecessor was abruptly replaced after a year in which the Turkish lira accumulated losses of 30% despite attempts to maintain its value by burning half of the foreign exchange reserves of the issuing institute and part of the public banks (Goldman Sachs estimates that more than 100,000 million dollars, 84,000 million euros were used).

The architect of these policies had really been Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law and economic czar of the Turkish Government, who, after learning that his protégé at the head of the central bank had been dismissed – also by night decree – presented his resignation through Instagram and he has practically disappeared since then, except for the messages delivered by his lawyers in which he notified complaints against members of the opposition who accuse him of having volatilized the country’s reserves.

With “the son-in-law” – as he is usually known – out of the equation, Agbal from the issuing institute and Lütfi Elvan from the Ministry of Finance worked to regain the confidence of the markets through a return to orthodox policies and a progressive rise of interest of almost 9 percentage points (currently the reference rate is 19%) to keep inflation at bay, which is close to 16% according to official statistics. The Turkish currency thus recovered part of the lost value: if at the beginning of November one euro was exchanged for more than 10 liras, now it is 8.60.

Investors responded and re-entered the Turkish market. Even the Turks: in January the number of deposits in foreign currency fell by 1,000 million dollars and those in lira increased, something essential to “de-dollarize” the economy, since more than half of the savings are deposited in foreign currency and gold .

In the palace it was not a very well regarded policy, since Erdogan has defined himself as an “enemy of high interests”, whom he considers “the mother of all evils” and, raising a quite heterodox theory, maintains that they increase the inflation (most economists agree that it is the other way around: high interest rates encourage savings and contain spending, reducing the rise in prices). There is an ideological point in this – Islam prohibits loans with high interest rates – and a more prosaic one: in recent decades it has forged a clientelistic relationship with new construction entrepreneurs for whose businesses it is essential that the price of mortgages does not skyrocket and credit. However, given the results, it looked like he was going to stop doing it.

Moreover, not only foreign investors had applauded this return to monetary orthodoxy, but even the big Turkish employers had publicly supported Agbal’s policies. There was a primary objective: to stabilize the economy.

Because under promising macroeconomic figures (Turkey’s economy grew 1.8% in 2020 and its public debt barely accounts for 40% of GDP), a serious crisis is hidden. “Growth is important, but it must be done in a sustainable way, with price and financial stability. If not, there may be short-term growth like 2020, which was driven by irresponsible credit growth. [a intereses por debajo de la inflación], and that it is not sustainable in the long term because it deepens the imbalances ”, criticizes Yilmaz.

Internal imbalances have been joined by the pandemic: last year nearly 100,000 businesses pulled the blind and almost more than 700,000 Turks lost their jobs despite a ban on layoffs. Official figures may indicate that inflation is at 15.61%, but other alternative calculations place it at more than double. In fact, going to the traditional street markets for fruits and vegetables where the Turks stock up has become a drama: prices increase every week. Not to mention other products: according to a survey by Istanbul Ekonomi Arastirma, 84% of Turks have reduced their meat consumption due to the price hike.

No technical experience

Last Thursday, the central bank’s monetary policy committee decreed an increase of 2 percentage points in the reference interest rate. The next day, in a headline that took up the entire front page, the Islamist daily Yeni safak he wondered: “Who orders you to carry out this operation?” and accused Agbal of being part of a conspiracy. Yeni safak It is not exactly the newspaper of reference in the economic world, but it is still one of the government’s biggest media supports and, in today’s Turkey, conspiracy accusations are not taken lightly. Erdogan has blamed the successive economic crises on “lobby of interest “, to” foreign forces “envious of the power that Turkey is acquiring or to a mysterious”lobby robot ”(which no one has ever known exactly what he meant).

In a column in the same newspaper, the former deputy of Erdogan’s party, Sahap Kavcioglu, said that insisting on keeping interest rates high when in the rest of the world they approach zero “does not solve economic problems, on the contrary, it will increase them.” Less than 24 hours later, he was appointed the new governor of the Central Bank despite the fact that, even as an economist, he has never had high-level responsibilities in the banking sector.

“It’s a really idiotic decision and the markets will have a bad reaction on Monday,” says Timothy Ash, investor specializing in emerging markets: “Naci Agbal was a decent person. A good economist. A patriot who made difficult but correct decisions, thinking in the interest of Turkey ”.

“There are no elections in sight, there is no populist goal … no one understands the reason for this decision. Other times, such a change was preceded by rumors or debates, but this time it was something unexpected, “says a foreign source with interests in Turkey:” All the businessmen I have spoken with are very concerned. The outlook was optimistic and there was discussion to increase operations in Turkey, but now they will have to be suspended ”.

Threat of sanctions

Political repression in Turkey and its aggressive foreign policy, especially in the Mediterranean, led several European governments last year to demand the imposition of sanctions. Spain, given its economic interests (BBVA controls one of the country’s largest banks, Garanti, and large companies have made significant investments), used its diplomacy together with those of Germany and Italy to prevent harsh measures from being taken. As a result, practically symbolic sanctions were approved at the December European Council and it was decided to coordinate steps with the new US Administration, which has yet to review if it increases those already approved for the Turkish purchase of a Russian missile system and awaits a judicial decision on the Turkish bank Halkbank, allegedly used to evade sanctions against Iran, to decree sanctions against said bank.

Erdogan had shown signs of changing his course by announcing a series of reforms in the economic and human rights fields, as well as by initiating diplomatic talks with his Mediterranean neighbors. However, in recent days the withdrawal of Turkey from the European Convention against sexist violence has been approved, the process of outlawing the third largest party in Parliament has begun and the repression of the opposition has increased, facts that the green MEP Sergey Lagodinsky considers a “provocation” less than a week before another European Council debates whether to normalize relations with Turkey or to tighten sanctions.