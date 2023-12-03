Turkish authorities reported the detention in Istanbul of one of the leaders of an organized crime group (OCG) allegedly operating in Russia, Shamil Amirov. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya announced this on Sunday, December 3, on his social network page. X (formerly Twitter).

“As a result of the Kafes-15 operation, Shamil Amirov, one of the leaders of the Thieves in Law organized crime group operating in the Russian Federation, was detained in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, where he lived,” he wrote.

According to the Turkish official, Amirov was wanted on a “blue” ballot on charges of fraud. In addition, the minister noted that the authorities will continue to fight international and national organized crime groups.

According to the publication Haberport, the detained man is 45 years old. Before arriving in Turkey, he was also wanted in Russia for membership in an organized crime group and fraud; after moving, Amirov joined the activities of Dilan and Engin Polat, who were arrested in November 2023 in a fraud case.

On November 28, it was reported that the 61-year-old leader of the Kazan organized crime group “Kinoplenka” was detained in Rostov-on-Don. It is noted that in 1997, the man, together with other persons, created a group whose members committed a series of serious and especially serious crimes in Kazan, Buinsk and the Zelenodolsk region. The accused is involved in the murder of three people and the attempted murder of two people. In addition to murder and attempted murder, the man is accused of banditry, organizing a criminal community, and illegal possession of weapons.