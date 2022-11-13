Turkish authorities impose temporary ban on publication of news about the explosion in Istanbul

Turkish authorities have imposed a temporary ban on the publication of news about the explosion on the main tourist street of Istanbul, Istiklal. This is stated in statement Supreme Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting.

It is clarified that a temporary ban on broadcasting can be imposed when national security requires it or when there is a serious breach of public order. Thus, media organizations are prohibited from broadcasting from the scene.

The authorities indicated the need to avoid publications that could cause fear, panic and unrest in society and that could serve the purposes of terrorist organizations.

The explosion in Istanbul occurred earlier on November 13. At least 11 people were injured as a result. Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

The Turkish edition of Mynet, citing sources in the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office, reported that the security forces are considering a version of a terrorist attack.