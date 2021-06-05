The attack on the camp hosting thousands of Kurdish refugees from Turkey took place three days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Iraq that Turkey would “clean up” a refugee camp that he says provides a haven for Kurdish militants. .

The Kurdish-Iraqi Defense Ministry reported in a statement that “a force of the ‘peshemergas’ was the victim of an ambush prepared by PKK fighters in the Amadiyah district, in the province of Dohuk, when it was carrying out a mission to protect the citizens and villages in the area and restore security and stability. ”

This is the most serious incident to date between the ‘Peshmerga’ Army and PKK fighters.

Although the local government of Iraqi Kurdistan has long rejected the permanence in its territory of the units of that party, until recently they had a friendly relationship, since the Kurdish-Iraqis sympathize with the cause of the PKK, whose members, persecuted in Turkey, have traditionally found refuge in this Iraqi region.

Tension between the Erdogan Government and the PKK

In recent times this relationship has become strained and some Kurdish political leaders, such as former regional president Masoud Barzani, have accused the PKK of trying to impose armed control over some areas of the region, charging fees and breaking security laws.

Turkish forces have intensified attacks against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) bases in northern Iraq over the past year, concentrating their firepower and raids mainly on a strip of territory up to 30 km within Iraq.

The PKK, which has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984, is an organization considered a terrorist by Turkey, the European Union and the United States and its presence in northern Iraq has led to the incursion of the Turkish Armed Forces, which have intensified since April its operations in the area, despite protests from Baghdad.

The Turkish leader assured that this camp 180 kilometers south of the Turkish border, which has housed thousands of Turkish refugees for more than two decades, was an “incubator” for militants and that the issue should be addressed.

The camp was established in the 1990s when thousands of Kurds from Turkey crossed the border in a movement that, according to Ankara, was deliberately provoked by the PKK.

The PKK has fought an insurgency against the state in southeastern Turkey, mainly Kurdish, since 1984. More than 40,000 people have died in the conflict.

With Reuters and EFE