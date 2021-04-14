Passengers who have purchased Turkish Airlines tickets to Turkey will be refunded or offered a different departure date. This was announced on Wednesday, April 14, by a representative of the carrier.

It is clarified that Turkish Airlines received a flight restriction notification from Russia.

“Starting from April 15, there will be two flights a week on the route Moscow – Istanbul – Moscow. Passengers who have booked tickets for canceled flights from April 15 to June 1 will be able to either get their money or change tickets for other dates, “said a representative of the airline.RIA News“.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the procedure for payment of compensation is being worked out.

Earlier on the same day, the Federal Tourism Agency reported that vouchers bought to Turkey or Tanzania could be exchanged for a trip to Russia. It is noted that the exchange of the tour is possible by agreement with the tour operator.

Also, the Russian department launched a hotline on issues related to the restriction of flights to Turkey and Tanzania. Citizens will be able to call free of charge at +7 (495) 018-64-11 from 9:00 to 21:00 Moscow time.

On April 14, the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Mehmet Nuri Ersoy expressed hope for the early cancellation of the restriction on flights with Russia. Foreign Minister of the Republic Mevlut Cavusoglu notedthat there are no political reasons for Moscow’s decision to limit air traffic with the country.

On April 12, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that Russia is limiting regular and charter flights with Turkey and Tanzania for the period from April 15 to June 1 due to the worsening situation with COVID-19 in these countries.

On the same day, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, at a briefing on the situation with COVID-19, said that the British strain of coronavirus had been detected in each of the 81 provinces of Turkey. As Popova clarified, Russians bring a variety of COVID-19 strains from this country and 80% of COVID-19 cases come from the republic.

Turkey has recorded a rapid rise in the incidence of COVID-19 since mid-March. On April 12, the head of the Ministry of Health of the republic, Fahrettin Koca, said that the country is currently experiencing the most difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced tougher measures on COVID-19 in the country due to the worsening epidemiological situation.