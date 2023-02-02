On the website of Turkish Airlines, it was again possible to pay for tickets with a card of a Russian bank, and not only Mir, but also Visa and Mastercard, Izvestia found out.

The airline’s support service confirmed that operations with such cards have been going on for some time. Payments are not always accepted, there are cases of refusals in operations or cancellation of a ticket immediately after debiting funds, then the amount is returned to the account in two business days.

Against the backdrop of sanctions and the withdrawal of Visa and Mastercard from the Russian Federation in March 2022, the “plastic” of international payment systems issued by Russian banks ceased to operate abroad, as well as on foreign websites. Turkish Airlines also stopped accepting Mir cards in May.

However, in January of this year, users of the forum for travelers reported successful cases of paying for tickets on the airline’s website using Russian cards. Moreover, payments were also made using the cards of banks that fell under the sanctions. If the transaction is blocked, sometimes changing the browser helps, switching from the site to the application and vice versa, or using another card from a Russian bank, participants in the discussion on the Vinsky forum said.

Any foreign company can negotiate with a Russian payment service and accept transactions with Russian cards through it, explained Alexei Razumovsky, commercial director of Impaya Rus. He added that another way is to process payments through the banks of the CIS countries, which have an agreement with the NSPK. Most likely, Turkish Airlines use this option, the expert believes.

