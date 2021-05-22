The incident with the Russian Su-24, shot down near the Turkish-Syrian border in 2015, was the fault of the Turkish Air Force (Air Force) commander, Abidin Yunal, who ordered his subordinates to attack Russian military aircraft without warning. This is reported by the Nordic Monitor portal with reference to the data of the court interrogation.

According to the testimony of the headquarters colonel Ali Durmush, voiced by him in court on August 15, 2017, on the day of the incident, the command of the combat air force informed Unal about the Russian combat aircraft seen near the Turkish border. “When he got a call and was told about two Russian planes circling over our border, he ordered them to shoot down planes if they were crossing Turkish airspace and hung up. As a result, a few minutes after this call [российский] the plane that crossed our airspace was shot down by the pilots, ”said 45-year-old Durmush.

At the same time, it is known that Turkey rejected assumptions about the involvement of the state’s military command in the incident. It was argued that the incident was the fault of the F-16 pilot.

On November 24, 2015, the Turkish Air Force shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber involved in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria. Both pilots ejected, the navigator managed to escape, the pilot was shot from the ground by militants. After that, a crisis broke out in relations between Moscow and Ankara. The Turkish authorities refused to apologize for the incident, claiming that they did not know about the nationality of the downed plane, which, according to Ankara, entered the country’s airspace. The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces showed the plane’s route and said that it did not violate the borders of Turkey.