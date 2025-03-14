Receiving the game, says Taskin Akkay, “this is now a feat”. But now the football regional league Türkgücü Munich fell down the balls while juggling: The game against FC Schweinfurt, which is scheduled for the coming Saturday, had to be canceled because no stadium is available. In the middle of the relegation battle, the Munich club gives a chance to three points, at the same time the Schweinfurters who had already booked a hotel can look forward to three points in the fight for the promotion.

Türkgücüs Problem is not new in itself: the team is constantly commuting between Grünwald stadium, Dantestadion and the facility of SV Heimstetten because the home, a district sports facility, is not ready for four. However, Türkgücü could have played in Heimstetten – if you had taken care of it in time. Türkgücü could have known that there would be shortage of space this weekend: two games take place in the Grünwalder stadium, SV Heimstetten has a home game, the Dantestadion is not available for high-risk games (the Schweinfurt game is one of them).

Upon request, SVH board member Jürgen Fritschi explains that Turkgücü already made aware of the fact that his team could switch to Friday evening when Türkgücü needs the stadium on Saturday-but it never came an answer. It was only at the end of February that Türkgücü wrote an email to the city of Munich after SZ information that you had a right to play in the Grünwald stadium-obviously the time was now urging. Incidentally, communication on this matter had taken over Uli Bergmann for Türkgücü. The former official of FC Pipinsried and SC Oberweikertshofen has been working for Türkgücü for several weeks, but has never been officially presented.

He was also the contact for FC Schweinfurt. For example, when asked whether the game can take place in Heimstetten on Sunday. Schweinfurt would have agreed here. Ultimately, Türkgücü failed with the fact that the club in Heimstetten did not want to pay the full rental price. The rent is undoubtedly high, but it was contractually stipulated before the season, so it was also signed by Türkgücü. On Thursday at 4 p.m., Türkgücü sent a message to Heimstetten that you want to play with them on Saturday, but still not for the agreed rental price; That would have meant that for Heimstetten to cancel all games on the side seats at short notice. The association’s deadline ended at 5 p.m.

When asked how annoying it is not to have no chance of three points, Akkay replies when asked: “Everything is possible in football. I would like to wait and see what the association offers in consequences. ” So he hopes for a catch -up game. In the meantime, SV Heimstetten’s demand is to whether Türkgücü will need his facility for the home game against Wacker Burghausen on Easter Saturday or Maundy Thursday, until Friday.