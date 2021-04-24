Turkey on Saturday strongly rejected Joe Biden’s statement, which it describes for the first time as “genocide“the massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915, and accused the United States government of trying to” rewrite history. ”

“The events of 1915 do not meet any of the conditions to use the term ‘genocide’, precisely defined in international law,” said a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, issued moments after Biden’s statement was released.

“We ask the President of the United States to correct this serious mistake, that it does not serve any purpose, except to satisfy certain political circles, “adds the text.

Ankara further invites Biden to “support efforts to establish a practice of peaceful coexistence in the region, especially between the Turkish and Armenian nation, instead of serving the purposes of the circles that try to foment enmity through history.”

At the same time, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu posted a message on Twitter: “Words cannot change or rewrite history. We will not accept lessons from anyone about our history.”

The government of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the recognition of the Armenian genocide by the United States. Photo: The New York Times

Sharp turn of the White House

Biden is the first American president to use the word “genocide” for massacres on the day of the traditional commemoration of the tragedy, April 24, something that Armenian diaspora movements have been calling for for years.

In 2019, both the United States House and Senate passed measures describing the 1915 massacre as “genocide,” but hUntil now, no president had ever used this term so as not to harm relations with Ankara.

Turkey acknowledges the death of large numbers of Armenian civilians in 1915, but frames it within the context of the Ottoman Empire’s war against Russian troops supported by Armenian militias and denies that it was a deliberate attempt to exterminate the Armenian population.

Officially, the order was to move the Armenian civilian population to Syria, then part of the Empire, to move it away from the conflict zone and avoid future revolts, but during these forced marches, between one and 1.5 million civilians died, well murdered, either starvation or disease, according to historians.

Members of the Armenian diaspora in the United States perform a tribute this Saturday, on the anniversary of the genocide of 1915, at the monument to the Armenian Martyrs in Montebello, California. Photo: REUTERS

Reactions

The statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry assures that Biden’s statements “have been made under the pressure from radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkish groups “, and the communication director of the Turkish Presidency, Fahrettin Altun, denounced that “the American leaders ignore history to give in to the demands of pressure groups.”

Also several senior officials of the moderate Islamist AKP, the party of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, condemned the “lies” and “slander” against Turkey on social media and recalled the deaths of Turkish diplomats in the 70s at the hands of terrorist groups. Armenians.

However, the Turkish government has not announced any concrete steps or measures that could further weigh on the already strained relationship between the United States and Turkey, allies in NATO but at odds on various geopolitical points.

Ankara is upset by US support for Kurdish militias in Syria, while Washington has demanded that Turkey reverse the purchase of a Russian anti-missile system as incompatible with NATO weapons and has canceled the sale of F-35 fighters to Turkey.

Shortly before Biden’s statement was released, Erdogan had expressed his condolences for the deaths of Armenians in 1915 in a message addressed to the Patriarch of the Armenian Church of Turkey, Sahak Masalyan.

“I convey my affection and my heartfelt greetings, sharing their pain, to the relatives of the Ottoman Armenians we lost during World War I, remembering them with respect,” the president wrote in a statement posted on the Presidency website.

“We will not allow the culture of coexistence of Turks and Armenians to be forgotten for centuries, which has been an example for humanity,” added the president.

Source: AFP and EFE

CB