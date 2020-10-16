In the area of ​​the Turkish city of Sinop on the Black Sea coast, tests of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) S-400 “Triumph” of Russian production began, reports RIA News… Relevant video user AuroraIntel showed on Twitter.

The agency recalls that from 13 to 17 October, Turkey is conducting artillery exercises in the Sinop region.

In October, Turkish journalist Ragip Soylu announced the transfer of Turkish S-400 Triumphs to the Black Sea.

In July, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the republic is ready to address US concerns over fears of leaks in the characteristics of the American fifth generation F-35 Lightning II fighter, which could occur due to the Russian-made S-400 Triumph.

In the same month, the former deputy commander of the air defense forces of the USSR Land Forces, Lieutenant General Alexander Luzan, admitted that the goals of Turkey’s trials of the S-400 Triumph were to find the weak points of this system. At the same time, the specialist assured that it is technically impossible to extract technologies from the S-400 “Triumph”.